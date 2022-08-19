The thunderous boom of cannon fire could be heard echoing throughout the valley. And in the town of Gettysburg that sound could mean only one thing — re-enactors.
Boy Scouts from Indiana and Blairsville recently traveled to Gettysburg for a weekend of hiking and education. The group departed Indiana at lunchtime on Aug. 12 to make the three-hour drive to the town of Gettysburg. After arriving and partially setting up their campsite, they then toured the National Cemetery and proceeded on the Johnny Reb hike, one of the hiking tours of Gettysburg created by the New Birth of Freedom Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Saturday proved to be a busy day for the Scouts. They started early with a trip to the Visitor’s Center, including a tour of the Cyclorama and the museum. Afterwards, the group took on the longest hike of the program, the Billy Yank hike. This hike covered a number of areas and monuments around the historic battlefield, including the Pennsylvania Monument, the Peach Orchard, the Wheatfield and Devil’s Den, which was closed for renovation but was where the Scouts paused for lunch. Following a short rest, the boys continued on to climb to the top of Big Round Top, then onward to visit the Virginia Monument and finish the day covering Pickett’s Charge.
The Scouts and leaders broke camp on Sunday morning and stopped for one final hike to explore the Eternal Light Peace Memorial, just north of Gettysburg, before traveling home. The group hiked approximately 21 miles over their three-day weekend.
Boy Scout Troop 29, chartered by Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana, has been organizing a bi-annual trip to Gettysburg for more than 20 years. Due to the COVID pandemic, they were forced to cancel the trip in 2020, making this a first-time trip for many of the Boy Scouts that participated this year. Also, the group was joined by a fellow Scout from Troop 4 in Blairsville.
Scouting is alive and well in Indiana County. Anyone interested in joining either Cub Scouts or Boy Scouts, or wishing more information, can contact Kathy Hullenbaugh, district membership chair, at Kathy.cr.527@gmail.com. To find a Scout unit near you, visit bea scout.org.