Gettysburg Scouts

Standing with the bust of Abraham Lincoln at the National Cemetery are, from left, Austin Ruddock, Andrew Beatty and Keegan Fetterman, all from Troop 29 in Indiana; and Hayden Haight, from Troop 4 in Blairsville.

 Submitted photo

The thunderous boom of cannon fire could be heard echoing throughout the valley. And in the town of Gettysburg that sound could mean only one thing — re-enactors.

Boy Scouts from Indiana and Blairsville recently traveled to Gettysburg for a weekend of hiking and education. The group departed Indiana at lunchtime on Aug. 12 to make the three-hour drive to the town of Gettysburg. After arriving and partially setting up their campsite, they then toured the National Cemetery and proceeded on the Johnny Reb hike, one of the hiking tours of Gettysburg created by the New Birth of Freedom Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

