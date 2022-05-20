Joy Fairbanks, who heads the Blairsville Sculpture Project, recently reported that Sculpture No. 7, titled “Tipping Point,” was installed on April 13. The piece is located on the corner of Market and Spring streets and they are excited to add this unique sculpture to the Blairsville art scene.
The artist, Howard Goldfarb, is a Blairsville native who returned after a career of teaching math and science in Baltimore. Goldfarb pursued his interest in art after graduating from Penn State University. He took art courses at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and at Earlham College in Richmond, Ind., prior to teaching in Baltimore. He continued with art courses at MICA while teaching. He has had two solo exhibitions and participated in two group shows.
His most recent show was in Hendersonville, Tenn., near Nashville and was a 50-year retrospective. He is currently a member of the Washington Sculptors Group in Washington, D.C., and a member of the Society of Sculptors in Pittsburgh.
Howard resides in Clarksburg.
Mark Nicoll, of Indiana, worked as the fabricator of this sculpture. Mark has broad experience in welding and metal fabrication. He currently does custom commercial work, architectural restoration and specialty fabrications.
Mark’s creativity can be seen here and in the faceted steel counter facade for the Commonplace Coffeehouse in Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh.