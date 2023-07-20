Friends of Yellow Creek is sponsoring the formation of Sea Scout Ship 1023 at Yellow Creek State Park.
Those interested in sailing who want to join the program can do so on Aug. 9 between 4 and 7 p.m. at the FOYC Sailing Base, on College Lodge Road, on the north shore of Yellow Creek Lake.
Youth and their parents are invited to learn more about this opportunity. The Sea Scout program is open to young people between ages 10 through 20 who want to explore the marine world and develop sailing skills.
At the open house, participants will be able to see the FOYC boats, talk to marine and sailing experts, and meet other Scouts who are eager to join the program.
There also will be the opportunity to learn about the benefits of being a Sea Scout, such as earning badges, participating in competitions, and having fun on the water.
Sea Scouts learn leadership, teamwork, responsibility, and respect while enjoying the adventure of sailing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.