A state police major case team is doing interviews with those who have passed along leads as the search continues for a man who carjacked an elderly Blairsville woman early Wednesday.
The man took off into Westmoreland County, where he was caught on surveillance video breaking into one business and stealing a Ford F250 truck from another in Derry Township.
“It is still an active investigation,” state police spokeswoman Trooper Tristan Tappe said shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, some 12 hours after the carjacking which injured the elderly woman.
At 6:10 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana County Emergency Management Agency’s 911 dispatchers received a call about the assault at the Indiana County Housing Authority’s Morewood Towers along Morewood Avenue.
The incident initially was referred to Blairsville Borough Police Department, but state police later took over the investigation.
Tappe said the man stole the woman’s vehicle and fled down state Route 217 into Derry Township.
She said the woman was hospitalized in stable condition but was expected to go home from the hospital later Wednesday.
In Derry Township, Tappe said, the suspect switched vehicles, stealing a truck from Taylor Services Inc.
Tappe said the man also tried to break into Mugs Tavern, Lees Ice Cream and Kettle Dad BBQ, all along state Route 217.
“We believe he stole money from Kettle Dad,” the state police spokeswoman said.
It is not known if the suspect is still in Derry Township. Authorities believe he is armed and dangerous.
Since the incidents Wednesday morning, Tappe said, “we’ve received a few tips” and have possible identities for the suspect.
She was asking anyone with information to call 911 or state police in the Kiski Valley at (724) 697-5780.
