State police in Indiana and Ebensburg said a drug interdiction detail conducted Tuesday focused on preventing drug overdose deaths and the distribution of illicit narcotics as well as improving the quality of life in Cambria and Indiana counties.
As a result of investigations conducted as part of that detail, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said 750 fentanyl pills, three “one-pot” methamphetamine laboratories and a “brick” of suspected heroin were seized.
Greenfield said marijuana was also seized, and a suspect was identified after he fled from a traffic stop and evaded pursuing troopers along Route 22 in Cambria and Indiana counties.
“Saving lives by detecting and removing deadly drugs from our communities and making arrests is paramount to our mission as Pennsylvania State Police Troopers,” said Lieutenant Joseph Loughran, station commander at Troop A, Indiana. “We want our community to know that we care, that we are committed to continuously enhancing the safety of our neighborhoods, and that we appreciate your support.”
Ebensburg Magisterial District Judge Frederick S. Creany has issued a warrant for the arrest of Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46, of Altoona, who was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude arresting officers, misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, and 15 summary Vehicle Code violations.
Greenfield said the chase began at 3:37 p.m. when an Ebensburg state police patrol unit member initiated a traffic stop on a gray 2021 Nissan Altima sedan driven by Weaver.
When the trooper saw what appeared to be a rolled marijuana blunt in Weaver’s possession, he ordered Weaver out of the car, but Weaver instead took off west on Route 22, traveling at speeds at or above 130 mph.
State police said the search was terminated for safety reasons.
Weaver is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Weaver’s whereabouts is asked to call state police at Troop A, Ebensburg, at (814) 471-6500.
Greenfield said Tuesday’s drug interdiction detail involved the State Police Troop A Patrol Section, Community Enforcement Team, Aviation Patrol Unit and a canine unit. Also involved were the state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team with assistance from the Indiana County Drug Task Force and Indiana Borough Police Department.
Greenfield said state troopers encourage anyone with information related to suspected illegal drug activity to notify their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous reports may be made via the toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS (1-877-726-6378).