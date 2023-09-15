From Allegheny County to the Allegheny National Forest, a search continues for a Saltsburg-area hunter reported missing by family and friends after he apparently set out in his Jeep, accompanied by two bluetick coonhounds.

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Thursday morning that foul play is not suspected in the disappearance of Bryan John Bialas, 45, who is described as a White, non-Hispanic male, six-foot-one tall with a thin build, brown eyes and long brown hair, which he usually wears in a ponytail. He also has a full beard.