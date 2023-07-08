Indiana University of Pennsylvania officials say they are waiting for additional authentication regarding a mill stone in the Oak Grove on the IUP campus — that could date back to the days of the Iroquois.
“I am trying to have a historical marker placed near it that recognizes its historical significance, said Jim Dougherty, founder and director of the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, whose 11th annual edition will take place in September in downtown Indiana.
His research included articles that appeared in the Indiana Evening Gazette on May 2, 1941, and as part of a special section marking the 100th anniversary of IUP on Oct. 12, 1974.
According to that article, “accounts of Indian movements through this area are sketchy, but it is known that many Indian trails crisscrossed these foothills of the Allegheny Mountains.”
However, on June 14 of this year, in an email to Dougherty, Samuel H. Phillips, associate vice president for University Operations and Administrative Services at IUP, wrote, “As I’ve discussed with university colleagues, there seems to be significant doubt as to the authenticity of this stone, as described. Because identity of the stone has not been fully authenticated, IUP has elected to pause the facilities review of the marker placement. Although I’m not an expert and can’t advise on the authentication process, it is important for the stone’s identity to be fully substantiated prior to restarting efforts to place a recognition marker.”
Dougherty asked the Gazette to publish a request for “anyone (who) has information about the mill stone” to contact him at (814) 232-2982 or jpauldoc@gmail.com.
He said he also has sought help from the county commissioners’ office and the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County, as well as the IUP archives, so far without success.
However, that 1974 article also mentioned “one other Indian relic (that) remains on campus at this time of the university’s centennial celebration. A large Indian mill, hollowed into a stone, is located on the Oakland Avenue side of the Oak Grove. Found in the woods near Smicksburg by a man named Cassidy, the mill was given to the Indiana County Commissioners at the time the flooding from the Mahoning Creek Dam would have inundated the mill.”
In a suggested text for that historical marker, Dougherty wrote that “the Haudenosaunee (the Iroquois) among other nations, used stones like the one below to grind or pound dried kernels of corn into a powder that could be used to make a variety of soups, stews and bread. Corn, beans and squash, ‘the Three Sisters’ were the center of many Native American culinary traditions. Corn was referred to as the food that ‘sustains us.’”
The proposed marker would go on to describe the role of corn in “indigenous creation stories, passage rites to adolescence, cultural events, connections to deities in the spirit world” and as a symbol of fertility.
IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said the university is waiting for appropriate authentication of the millstone, which was brought to Indiana from Smicksburg in 1941, due to flooding caused by the construction of the nearby Mahoning Dam between Redbank and Wayne townships in Armstrong County.
Also as stated in that 1974 article, remains of an Indian village were unearthed by archeologists from Carnegie-Mellon University in 1952, according to the history of Indiana County compiled by Frances Strong Helman, of Indiana, for the 1953 Indiana County Sesquicentennial Souvenir Program booklet.
She said this village, in southern Indiana County, existed “probably 400 years before the first whites visited this section.” She added that the Kittanning Indian Trail crossed the present IUP campus.
The article went on to mention “Indian settlements of the early 1700s (that) reportedly included three (Shawnee) towns on Connemach (Conemaugh) Creek.” The Shawnee spoke an Algonquin language and were centered in southern Ohio before moving on in the 17th century to nearby areas, including Pennsylvania.
In the article, Helman is quoted as suggesting that those towns may have been “Conemaugh Old Town on the present site of Johnstown, Black Legs Town at the mouth of Black Legs Creek near Clarksburg, and Keckenepaulin’s Town near the mouth of Loyalhanna Creek in the vicinity of Saltsburg.”
The article also refers to an artifact now located inside the Hadley Union Building on the IUP campus:
“Shaver’s Spring, also known as the Old Indian Spring, acquired another identification in September 1756 when Lieutenant Colonel John Armstrong encamped on the later site of the campus en route from Fort Shirley, in what is now Huntingdon County, westward to attack the Indian village at Kittanning.”
Dougherty, a retired assistant professor of sociology at IUP, said he wants to unveil the marker in conjunction with the induction of Chief Cornplanter into the Walk of Fame, an annual highlight of the festival.
According to encyclopedia.com, Cornplanter (1732-1836) was a leading warrior and village leader among the Seneca, one of six nations of the Iroquois Confederacy.
Cornplanter was at the front of the Senecas’ efforts on the side of the British in the American war for independence, but later sought to reconcile differences with the new American republic — even at times with his life in danger from former allies among the Iroquois.
More details about the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival can be found at naffinc.org.
