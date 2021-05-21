A yearly campaign to get drivers to buckle up and to teach parents how to properly restrain their children in their cars gets underway Monday.
It’s the annual “Click It or Ticket” effort by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and promoted locally by the state police.
Troopers at the Indiana station want to help. Those certified as child-passenger safety technicians will hold a pair of child passenger safety seat fitting clinics. Others stationed along area highways will be halting unrestrained motorists.
The safety seat clinics are free; the traffic stops for seat belt violations may not be.
The fitting stations will operate from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Fire Association’s West Station along Indian Springs Road in White Township, and from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the state police station along Fenton Road, just off Route 286 near the Route 422 interchange.
At these events parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability and will receive instruction in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats.
Appointments are not required, police said. Parents can find a list of other upcoming child passenger safety seat fitting stations online at psp.pa.gov. Additional car seat safety information is available at safekids.org and pakidstravelsafe.org.