A Westmoreland County man was convicted Friday of trying to set fire to the Burrell Township home of a man who reportedly killed his neighbor’s dog.
Derrick Weber, 21, of Greensburg, was found guilty of attempted arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief following a non-jury trial before Senior Judge William Martin.
Investigators charged that Weber flung a pair of bottles full of gasoline with burning cloth wicks at Robert McConnell’s house along Route 217 early May 30, 2020.
McConnell told state police that he was awakened when one of the bottles bounced from the siding of the house and burst into a “fireball” on the front lawn, and that he found the second bottle, unbroken, in the grass.
Troopers had earlier investigated neighbor Sophia Herdman’s complaint that McConnell had shot one of her dogs when it chased a fox on his property, then investigators suspected Weber’s involvement after following comments posted on social media.
When questioned, Herdman’s friend Weber admitted that he had tossed the Molotov cocktails but intended for them to hit the sidewalk by the road.
Meanwhile, police charged McConnell with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, both third-degree felonies, and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty. McConnell, 72, is scheduled for a bench trial before Martin on Tuesday.
Police also cited Herdman, now 21, with a summary count of failing to confine her dogs. She was convicted in July 15 in a summary trial before District Judge Robert Bell in Blairsville District Court, and was ordered to pay $142.75 in fines and costs of prosecution.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Pamela E. Miller prosecuted Weber at trial. Weber retained attorney David Shrager, of Pittsburgh, for his defense.
A sentencing hearing has been set for June 30.