ERIE — A former automobile dealership finance manager was sentenced Friday by a federal judge to 32 months in prison for defrauding Indiana-based S&T Bank.
U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter also ordered Chad Bednarski, 49, now of Erie, to two years of supervised release after his jail time, as well as a $1,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment.
He also must make $1,696,210.63 in restitution to S&T, as did his co-defendant Andrew Thomas Gabler, 52, of North East, Erie County, former owner of three Erie County car dealerships who was sentenced Thursday to 51 months in prison.
Bednarski moved to Erie from Fairview, Erie County, after entering his guilty plea last fall to one county of bank and wire fraud conspiracy.
According to information presented to the court, Bednarski, as finance manager of Lakeside Chevrolet, engaged in these illegal activities between January 2015 and January 2019 that caused a financial loss of more than $1.5 million:
• He falsely reported vehicle sales to General Motors for vehicles that had not been sold in order to obtain expiring incentive rebates.
• He deliberately did not inform S&T Bank when Lakeside Chevrolet sold a vehicle that the dealership had purchased utilizing S&T Bank’s floor plan financing in order to delay and attempt to avoid a required payment to the bank.
Lakeside Chevrolet, in North East, was one of three Erie County dealerships that had been owned by Gabler, along with Lakeside Auto Sales in Harborcreek and Girard.
According to the Erie Times-News, Baxter took into consideration Bednarski’s remorse, his acceptance of responsibility, and his lack of criminal history, in agreeing to a request by Bednarski’s, lawyer Ken Bickel, regarding the sentence.
Bickel said his client agreed that what he had done was wrong and cooperated with authorities.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. His boss, Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, commended the FBI and state police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Bednarski.