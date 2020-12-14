The second storm of the cold-weather season is set to arrive Wednesday morning, according to forecasting from AccuWeather.
Between 3 and 6 inches of snow is predicted throughout the day and into the early morning hours of Thursday.
Temperatures on Wednesday are not expected to rise above freezing and dip into the mid-20s.
Though winter does not officially arrive until Dec. 21, the first storm of the season dropped about 4 inches on the area on the first day of December, and the midweek storm would put the area well above normal for snowfall at this point in the season. Indiana County on average sees almost 10 inches of snow in the entire month, according to usclimatedata.com.