Cybersecurity remains a concern in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, as two recent incidents were noted at Thursday’s Indiana University of Pennsylvania Council of Trustees meeting.
“We never say we have nothing to worry about,” IUP Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Timothy S. Moerland told the council’s Academic Affairs Committee, as he reported on incidents in February at Millersville University of Pennsylvania near Lancaster, and in April at West Chester University of Pennsylvania near Philadelphia.
On Feb. 28, Moerland said, a cyberattack at Millersville “essentially took the university down for a day.” According to Millersville’s president, the IUP provost said, “personal information from a handful of individuals was exposed.”
According to The Snapper, student newspaper at Millersville, that university engaged with law enforcement and global security experts in conducting a forensic investigation into the nature of the attack.
“There is no evidence that the university is at fault for this intrusion, and according to (the Millersville) Office of Technology, industry standard protocols were in place and continue to be followed,” Snapper News Editor Jake Markoff wrote.
A few weeks later, another cyber attack was posed against West Chester.
“West Chester University is facing a temporary system outage due to a cyber security threat during the week of this reporting period,” that university reported on April 1.
It came as WCU was doing an inventory of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money received under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities or CARES Act.
“They were a little more proactive and were able to get ahead of that,” Moerland said. “They did not lose any personal information.”
As trustee Vice President and Academic Affairs Committee Chair Mark Holman summed up the provost’s report, “he briefly reviewed IUP’s cybersecurity posture and the need for consistent vigilance.”
As Moerland said earlier in the day, IUP was one of the first PASSHE universities to open an Institute for Cyber Security. Its founder Paul Grieggs took that job with a quarter-century of Information Technology experience behind him.
Moerland said Grieggs soon is retiring.
Before joining IUP, Grieggs served as a technical consultant specializing in communication systems in the banking and health insurance industries. He was selected as a finalist for Pittsburgh Technology Council’s Chief Information Security Officer of the Year award in 2019.
“Our systems are constantly under attack,” Grieggs told the trustees in 2019.
Security also is an issue beyond the thousands of computers in IUP’s network.
In his report, interim Public Safety Director Anthony J. Clement said an Office of Community Policing was established on April 12 within the IUP Police Department, with community policing officer Jeremy Pettis “actively engaging students, faculty and staff to learn about” what they perceive and expect of that department.
Clement said the primary responsibility of that office will be student engagement; promoting safety practices and programs that benefit IUP students, faculty members and staff; and improving communication and interaction between the IUP police and the rest of the university community.
He also said a joint effort between Pettis and a newly-named police training coordinator is under way to enable two officers to attend ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training in July.
Clement said Pettis is developing a student internship program, and that his department is working in conjunction with Residence Life to establish a liaison between IUP police officers and staff in the residence halls.
Elsewhere, the interim public safety director said his department is in the planning stages of creating a position of diversity, equity and inclusion specialist “who will concentrate on improving and promoting these efforts throughout the university.”