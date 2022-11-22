shoes

Students at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy in Willett are having a fundraiser for their sports field by collecting new and gently used shoes. Pictured, front row, from left, are Avaya Heilbrun and Travis Mayhle. Back row, from left, are Uzziah Dishong, Dominic Kehathilwe, Makenzie Montgomery and Emma Shobert.

 Submitted photo

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy (seedsoffaithacademy.org) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now until Jan. 15 to raise funds for a soccer/flag football field. Seeds of Faith will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the building of a sports field. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the school, located at 181 Hudson Road, Creekside.

All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners, also known as micro-enterprises.

