Seeds of Faith Christian Academy (seedsoffaithacademy.org) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from now until Jan. 15 to raise funds for a soccer/flag football field. Seeds of Faith will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the building of a sports field. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the school, located at 181 Hudson Road, Creekside.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners, also known as micro-enterprises.
Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Mrs. Shannon Miller, the second-grade teacher at Seeds of Faith. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our sports field, which will give students the opportunity to play soccer and flag football for Seeds of Faith, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.