Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, 181 Hudson Road, Creekside (Willet), announces a Kids Summer Camp for students of pre-kindergarten-age through fifth grade. The camp will be held for five weeks this summer, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For $175 per week, kids can spend time receiving interesting and fun instruction and hands-on practice in STEM subjects, art, general academics and Vacation Bible School. Any student attending all five weeks will receive a $75 overall discount. Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no charge.