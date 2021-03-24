The halls of the former Creekside-Washington Elementary School, once in the Marion Center Area School District, have been quiet since 2011.
Now, 10 years later, the school will be abuzz again as the Seeds of Faith Christian Academy plans to open its doors for the 2021-22 school year.
Seeds of Faith was organized in October of 2006. Since school began in 2007 with 35 students enrolled in grades kindergarten through fifth, the school has provided a curriculum with advanced placement courses and dual enrollment. The private Christian school is dedicated to educating the whole child – spiritually, academically and physically.
Since its inception, the school has operated out of space leased from Graystone Presbyterian Church, the S.W. Jack Building and Church of the Brethren. Over the years, the school has continued to grow. Today, the school has over 100 students in grades pre-K through 12, and the school board has searched for a campus with room for further growth.
Seeds of Faith officials have found what they believe is the perfect atmosphere with the purchase of the former Creekside-Washington school at 181 Hudson Road in Creekside.
The new school can accommodate 300 students and is surrounded by 10-plus flat acres of green space.
Seeds of Faith looks to establish a community presence with future projects to include sports fields, community events and summer programs.
Officials hope to hold an open house toward the end of the summer, said Robert Leopold, one of those who is spearheading the relocation effort.
For more information on Seeds of Faith Christian Academy or how to enroll, visit seedsoffaithacademy.org or call the office at (724) 463-7719.