Seeds of Faith Christian Academy at 180 Hudson Road, Creekside (Willet), will present a musical production of “Annie” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission is $5 and benefits the school. Tickets available online and by calling the school at (724) 463-7719.
Students, faculty and guests shown are, first row, from left, Addy Bredeson, Janessa Schaeffer, Annalise Peterka, Norah Greenfield, Paige Bontke, Hamilton (playing the dog Sandy), Rei Fulmer, Josephine Gillenwater, Onna Varner and Laney Henry; second row, kneeling, Kathryn Cribbs and Lorelei Gillenwater; third row, standing, Mariah Wilson, Mrs. Susan Wilson, Ivy Neese, Aria McNeal, Hunter Bailey, Macey Sleppy, Noble Ditch and Gracie Reeger; and fourth row, standing, Ms. Jeniece Duchon, Will Neese and Chet Boring.