On Feb. 5 it was announced that saxophonist Kaeden Parks, of Seeds Of Faith Christian Academy, had been selected as one of only two alto saxophones in Pennsylvania to qualify for the prestigious PMEA 2021 State Jazz Ensemble.
The limited number of musicians in the state jazz ensemble makes it the most difficult of the music groups to get into at the state level.
Parks was the only band member on any instrument to make the state jazz band in PMEA Region II, an area of 13 western Pennsylvania counties, and he is the only saxophonist in PMEA District 3 to make the state jazz band in 15 years.