Seeds of Faith Christian Academy opened its doors and welcomed the community to its new home at an open house event Tuesday, showcasing what the school has to offer.
When students return to the classroom later this month, it will be at 181 Hudson Road, at the former Creekside-Washington Elementary School in Willet.
The private nondenominational Christian school, which opened in 2007, has for years been housed within two places: Graystone Presbyterian Church and the S.W. Jack building, both in Indiana.
The move to a new location will allow students and staff to all be under one roof, said Sam Shirley, chairman of the board.
As of now, there are 85 students enrolled for the school year, he said. The school serves students in kindergarten through grade 12 and also offers preschool and kindergarten preparation classes. All teachers have full credentials.
An open house continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today.
Shirley said the new location offers the opportunity to grow in a “beautiful country setting” that includes 10 acres of land. The land could help the school expand its sports, with possibilities including soccer, flag football, baseball and softball.
“It just creates a lot of opportunities now that we have our own place,” Shirley said.
The school offers EITC funds for tuition assistance for those who qualify.
The school also provides transportation, Shirley said.
Students from the Indiana, Armstrong and Marion Center school districts will be bused; those from other districts can be picked up by Seeds of Faith at a few central locations.
Those interested in enrolling a student or seeking more information can visit www.seedsoffaithacademy.org.
School officials have been working on the building since February, preparing classrooms and other areas in the purchased building.
For the first time, teachers will have a lounge. Donations have provided Smartboards in each classroom. A multipurpose room has a stage and will serve as the lunch area as well.
Shirley said the people in the surrounding community are excited to see the school come back to life.
It was shuttered in 2011.
“They were unhappy when the school left,” he said. “They’re so excited that we’re back and it’s a school.”
The schools board members are Shirley and Jeffrey Santoro, Robert Leopold and Bradley Kratz.
Officials announced on Tuesday that Tracy VanHorn-Juart, who is about to retire from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been named the school’s new administrator.
She has a background in education and served at IUP as director of the Center for Leadership and Academic Student Success.
Shirley said she actually taught at the school for a year when it was Creekside-Washington.
School officials are thankful for the Graystone and the S.W. Jack building locations, Shirley said.
The change to a new school was necessitated by Graystone moving in a different direction, but he said it came at a perfect time and offered a great opportunity.
“We are so gracious that we were able to be there all those years,” Shirley said. “It was time for us to fly and be out on our own.”
“We have to grow,” he said.