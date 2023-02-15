Seeds of Faith Christian Academy will hold a pie social at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Academy at 181 Hudson Road, Creekside. Proceeds from the social will benefit SFCA’s first musical production, “Annie.” Under the direction of IUP student Mary Ellen Lohr, a full musical production of “Annie” will be presented on April 20, 21 and 22 at the academy.
To participate in the social, bake and bring a pie in a decorated box. Each box will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. You may put your name on the inside of the lid, if you would like the buyer to know who baked the pie. All participants are encouraged to eat some pie together after the auction. There will be pie available for those who do not bake or purchase a pie, and a beverage will be provided.