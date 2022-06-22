Seeds of Faith Christian Academy will be holding a fundraising garage sale at Jimmy Stewart Airport from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The sale will be held in the hangar near Riziki’s Cafe at the airport.
The garage sale will include clothing for all ages, hunting attire and other sportswear, china and kitchen items, books, Christmas decor, tools, scrapbooking materials and furniture, both old and of the contemporary era. Other interesting items of a wide variety have been donated by the public and are individually priced to sell. The sale will include tables with clothing offered at a fill-the-bag cost.
Refreshments will be available for purchase, and there will also be take-home baked goods.
Local vendors offering wares will include Dazzle your Door, Norwex, Renae’s Tree of Life Suncatchers, Paparazzi Jewelry, Frangible Bullets, 7th Street Marketry, and Ageless Iron.
Watch for directional signs along Route 286 and Airport Road near Indiana.