The month of June is known for weddings!
In our column we focus that health is beyond physical health to include mental, emotional, and spiritual in nature.
Perhaps there is no more important component to emotional health than a healthy marriage.
Gary Chapman, in his book titled “4 Seasons of Marriage — Secrets to a Lasting Marriage,” provides an assessment for couples to determine whether their marriage is in “Spring, Summer, Fall or Winter Season.” I’m not promoting the book, and perhaps, with some reflection, you can consider whether your marriage is basking in the summer season or in the cold of winter, or somewhere in between.
He offers some thoughts to couples:
Attitude — In Chapman’s marriage counseling office, nearly all couples in “Winter Season” have negative attitudes, usually blaming the other for the reason they are in Winter. A reminder to us all about the attitude we bring to the most important earthly relationship matters.
Speak your spouses’ love language — There are five love languages, and most couples rarely share the same one. We tend to speak our own love language to our spouse, which may not have the desired impact because our spouse’s language is different than ours. Discover your spouse’s love language (acts of service, physical touch, gifts, words of affirmation and quality time).
The amazing power of emphatic listening — It doesn’t get any more basic than talking and listening. In fact, 87 percent of divorced couples said their marriage failed due to deficient communication. Emphatic listening is entering the other person’s world, walking in their shoes, seeing through their eyes. Unfortunately, as humans, we tend to be judgmental listeners, viewing from our situation, pronouncing our judgment.
Proverbs 18:2 — “A fool finds no pleasure in understanding but delight in airing his own opinions.”
He suggests:
• Listening with an attitude of understanding
• Withholding judgment
• Affirming your spouse even if you disagree
• Sharing your own ideas only after your spouse feels understood
This summer, work at keeping or getting your marriage deep in the “Summer Season” — you are worth it!
Steve
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.