Steve Wolfe

With nearly 40 percent of U.S. adults considered obese, and more than 15 percent considered morbidly obese, chances are you have a close friend or family member that is struggling with their weight. Obesity can lead to serious conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and certain types of cancer. Knowing how to help a loved one can help them reach their weight loss goals, whereas a lack of awareness can sabotage their success.

Although some people can make changes to their lifestyle and conquer obesity on their own, many people need extra help. Programs like the IRMC Weight Management and Bariatric Surgery Institute, which just marked one year since its first gastric surgery, are available every step of the way. Our patients who have undergone surgery are seeing vast improvements to their overall health — such as diabetic remission, no longer needing certain medications, less joint pain and much more.

