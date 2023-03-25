With nearly 40 percent of U.S. adults considered obese, and more than 15 percent considered morbidly obese, chances are you have a close friend or family member that is struggling with their weight. Obesity can lead to serious conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and certain types of cancer. Knowing how to help a loved one can help them reach their weight loss goals, whereas a lack of awareness can sabotage their success.
Although some people can make changes to their lifestyle and conquer obesity on their own, many people need extra help. Programs like the IRMC Weight Management and Bariatric Surgery Institute, which just marked one year since its first gastric surgery, are available every step of the way. Our patients who have undergone surgery are seeing vast improvements to their overall health — such as diabetic remission, no longer needing certain medications, less joint pain and much more.
If you know someone on this path or ready to begin, or maybe you want to make some changes yourself, here are some tips on how to play a positive role and encourage success, stay on track and avoid impeding progress.
1. Be positive. The most important thing you can do to help your loved one reach their weight loss goal is to demonstrate that you believe in their ability to achieve their goal. If the individual becomes discouraged, remind them of their other accomplishments and encourage them to move forward and not dwell on setbacks.
2. Assure your loved one that you care about them no matter what. Let them know that you care about them and want to participate in their lives, no matter what the scale says.
3. Actively participate in their program. Make an effort to share in their efforts. Offer to go to the gym with them or, if possible, participate in their meal plan.
4. Cheer them on. Praise them for reaching their goals, and don’t criticize them for not reaching them.
5. Celebrate their losses. Once your loved one has reached a goal, celebrate by spending time together engaged in fun, healthy activities.
6. Don’t judge. If your loved one has a setback, offer encouragement and positive support to help them to stay motivated.
7. Be supportive of all areas of their life. Show interest in all areas of their life rather than only how their diet is going.
8. Understand their weight loss program. Educate yourself to learn about your loved one’s plan so you know how the plan works and participate in support groups with them if possible. Allow them to take the time to participate in meetings and focus on their goals.
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Region al Medical Center.