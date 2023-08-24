tig wolfe steve.jpg

Steve Wolfe

It is no surprise that being in love can make you happier, but did you know that it can also make you healthier? Numerous studies have shown that married couples enjoy multiple health benefits that their unmarried counterparts do not. Tying the knot could reduce your risk of suffering a heart atack, improve your overall mental and physical health, and even help you live longer!

Other long-term relationships, including those in which you are cohabiting with your partner, have been shown to provide health benefits, though not to the same extent as married couples. Experts say that married individuals are less likely to engage in risky, unhealthy behavior and that having a constant source of social connection through their spouses helps them to avoid neglecting their health.