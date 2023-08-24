It is no surprise that being in love can make you happier, but did you know that it can also make you healthier? Numerous studies have shown that married couples enjoy multiple health benefits that their unmarried counterparts do not. Tying the knot could reduce your risk of suffering a heart atack, improve your overall mental and physical health, and even help you live longer!
Other long-term relationships, including those in which you are cohabiting with your partner, have been shown to provide health benefits, though not to the same extent as married couples. Experts say that married individuals are less likely to engage in risky, unhealthy behavior and that having a constant source of social connection through their spouses helps them to avoid neglecting their health.
A spouse can help you to eat healthier, exercise more, or skip that extra drink. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that married men are significantly more likely to have regular healthcare visits, screenings, and clinical preventive services than unmarried men, and they are more likely to follow their doctor’s recommendations.
Regular checkups and preventive screenings are important for maintaining good health and preventing disease and disability. By working closely with your doctor, you have a greater chance of identifying health problems or illnesses early, or even before they start. Your healthcare provider can also recommend lifestyle changes specific to your family history and other health factors to help prevent disease. Encouraging your partner to have regular doctor visits is crucial to his or her good health, but not everyone is easy to convince.
If your partner needs some encouragement, try the following methods to keep him or her in good health:
• Make it relevant by discussing family health history. Talk about what illnesses his or her family members have had and whether your partner may be at risk.
• Help to prepare for a checkup by making a checklist of anything he or she would like to discuss with the doctor or any health questions he or she may have.
• Offer to go to doctor’s appointments. If your partner is nervous about a wellness visit, your presence could help him or her to feel more comfortable.
• Know what common health issues he or she may be at risk for and the necessary age- and sex-appropriate screenings.
• If your partner is still reluctant, sit down and discuss why he or she does not want to see a healthcare professional. If he or she is worried about the possibility of finding a serious health problem, provide a reminder that the earlier any issues are detected, the more likely it is that they will be less serious and easier to treat.
Talk to your partner about keeping each other accountable for good health habits. Start by making sure that your significant other makes and keeps an appointment with a healthcare professional for an annual checkup.
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
