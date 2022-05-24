A green ribbon is known internationally as the symbol for Mental Health Awareness. IRMC is lit up green through the month of May to show our support.
Health is physical, mental, emotional and spiritual in nature. Mental health awareness is an important component of good health and touches millions of individuals every day. In fact, 1 in 5 adults in the United States live with a mental illness — that is roughly 52.9 million, as reported by the National Institute of Mental Health in 2020.
The stigma of mental health disorders continues to exist, but progress is being made in understanding these conditions in many ways. Just like a physical illness, mental health issues occur and need to be treated.
There have been great strides in treatment in recent years, offering new hope to patients and their families.
IRMC is proud to announce its intent to establish adult and adolescent inpatient behavioral health units on campus. This will join the inpatient geriatric unit, which has been in service since June 1998. This is an exciting advancement for the care of patients in the region!
Some of the outpatient services IRMC provides to people of all ages include psychiatry, counseling, addiction help, family education and support groups.
We encourage individuals and their families to seek mental health services when needed — resources are available regardless of where you seek help. The Crisis Hotline is also available 24/7/365 at 1-877-333-2470.
You are worth it!
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.