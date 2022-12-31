tig wolfe steve.jpg

Steve Wolfe

Spiritual health is a major component of our overall health. The sense that there is a God who created everything, including you, with a plan and a purpose is what keeps us going even on the worst days.

None of us wants God’s plan to include hardship, but sometimes it is for our own good and for our own personal growth. Sometimes it is because God has made us strong enough to help others who need Him the most.

