Spiritual health is a major component of our overall health. The sense that there is a God who created everything, including you, with a plan and a purpose is what keeps us going even on the worst days.
None of us wants God’s plan to include hardship, but sometimes it is for our own good and for our own personal growth. Sometimes it is because God has made us strong enough to help others who need Him the most.
Jeremiah 29:11 tells us: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
During this holiday season, statistics remind us that many people are struggling, given the difficult last few years of the pandemic. I encourage you to take some time out of the busy season to reflect on where God has you and what purposes and plans He may have for you.
Dec. 25 is recognized as Christmas on the Christian calendar, but in all likelihood, Jesus wasn’t born on Dec. 25, as the shepherds were tending to their flocks in the fields. Church leaders chose the December date strategically as darkness reaches its peak on Dec. 21 then the light begins to overtake the dark.
Just like it is a gradual transition for the light to grow to spring or summer levels, we are gradually emerging from the pandemic. I encourage you to be the light, you are worth it!
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.