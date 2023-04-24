April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month. Everyone faces stress. Not all stress is bad, of course. Training for a marathon, preparing for a big exam or working toward any other large goal can be a form of healthy stress. However, unmanaged, day-to-day aggravations and major life upheavals can eventually take a toll on your health.
Stress is your body’s way of preparing for a threat — real or imagined. When you’re stressed, your body physically prepares for danger. Your heart rate increases, your pupils dilate and your blood is diverted to your muscles. It’s the classic “fight or flight” mode. When the immediate danger passes, your physiological functions return to normal.
People who struggle with chronic stress, however, are stuck in “fight or flight.” Over time, chronic stress can cause headaches, sleep problems, sadness and anger, as well as serious health problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression. Adults are not the only ones who experience stress. Family challenges (divorce or moving, for example), too many scheduled activities and struggles with peers can stress children, causing them to act out, have trouble sleeping or complain of headaches and stomachaches.
Today, many of us are facing a new kind of stress: technostress. Are you tied to your electronic devices? Do you constantly check texts, emails or the latest social media post? According to the American Psychological Association, about 43 percent of Americans are self-described “constant checkers,” and one out of five of us identify technology as a somewhat or very significant source of stress, especially when outside of work.
You can manage your stress — in small ways and big ways. Here are a few tips for managing your stress.
• Breathe. Just the simple act of taking a few slow, mindful breaths throughout the day can significantly reduce your stress.
• Unplug. Periodically unplugging (taking a break from electronics) is good for your and your children’s mental health. Designate certain times, such as dinner hour, as electronic-free times. Turn off notifications. Those little dings that announce a new message produce bursts of feel-good hormones in your brain, so it’s no wonder we are all addicted to our electronic devices! Turn off your devices in the evening to give your mind time to unwind before bedtime.
• Connect socially, in real life. Don’t let keeping up with friends and family on social media replace spending quality time with people you care about, especially your children. One of the best ways to help your children manage stress is to make time for them. Use time together to encourage them to talk about what causes them stress and model good stress-management behavior.
Most importantly, take care of yourself. Eat right, exercise, limit your alcohol consumption, get enough sleep and spend time on enjoyable activities.
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.