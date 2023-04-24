tig wolfe steve.jpg

Steve Wolfe

April is recognized as National Stress Awareness Month. Everyone faces stress. Not all stress is bad, of course. Training for a marathon, preparing for a big exam or working toward any other large goal can be a form of healthy stress. However, unmanaged, day-to-day aggravations and major life upheavals can eventually take a toll on your health.

Stress is your body’s way of preparing for a threat — real or imagined. When you’re stressed, your body physically prepares for danger. Your heart rate increases, your pupils dilate and your blood is diverted to your muscles. It’s the classic “fight or flight” mode. When the immediate danger passes, your physiological functions return to normal.

