A philosopher once stated, “Anger, if not restrained, is frequently more hurtful to us than the injury that provokes it.”
Have you ever found yourself driving through a congested intersection during a busy time yelling at the “incompetence” you always seem to encounter out on the road? Or have you ever found yourself losing your patience with a co-worker, a loved one, or even your pet? Anger has become part of our daily routine, whether it relates to traffic jams, deadlines, financial headaches, physical pain, failure, grief, or something else completely. While anger is a perfectly natural emotion in small doses, excessive anger has the ability to trigger one of the deadliest health conditions — stroke.
According to the American Heart Association, stroke is “the third largest cause of death, ranking behind ‘diseases of the heart’ and all forms of cancer. Stroke is a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the United States.” Anger escalates heart rate, breathing, arterial tension and cortisol levels, increasing chances for an episode of stroke in your life. It is important to recognize and to be aware of some of the most common instigators of anger and the signs of a stroke.
Stroke is classified as a brain disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain is blocked by a clot, or bursts. When this occurs, part of the brain cannot get the blood and/or oxygen necessary and begins to die. It is crucial that you get to your nearest emergency department should you begin to experience any of these symptoms:
• Sudden numbness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body
• Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding
• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination
• Sudden, severe headache with no known cause
As we recognize the signs of stroke and what makes us angry, we can plan ahead and control our feelings in a positive way. Pause for a moment, take a deep breath and use the tips below to guide you back to a state of tranquility and, most importantly, good health.
1. Take note. Write down which people and situations make you most angry. Also make note of how you react and what feelings are behind the anger. Learn to recognize when these feelings are triggering an angry reaction.
2. Be understanding. Put yourself in another person’s place and view the person with care and concern. Use self-talk to help yourself.
3. Call a “time-out.” Step back from the situation, take several deep breaths and calm yourself down. You may need to move away from the situation before you can handle it.
4. Control how you react physically.
5. When you feel angry, use a three-step approach: stop, ask yourself questions, then react. The first question is: “Would a jury of people think I should be angry?” If the jury says “yes,” ask yourself, “Is this a situation I need to fix, and can I fix it?” If you decide you must fix the situation, wait until you cool off, then take action.
Life is too short to shorten it further with anger. Transform the negative energy that’s expelled through anger — use simple and quick physical outlets such as a 15-minute meditation break or taking a brisk walk to re-center your mind. When you find yourself in an angry situation, remember the simple pleasures in your life, regain control over your emotions and reclaim your strength.
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
