tig wolfe steve.jpg

Steve Wolfe

A philosopher once stated, “Anger, if not restrained, is frequently more hurtful to us than the injury that provokes it.”

Have you ever found yourself driving through a congested intersection during a busy time yelling at the “incompetence” you always seem to encounter out on the road? Or have you ever found yourself losing your patience with a co-worker, a loved one, or even your pet? Anger has become part of our daily routine, whether it relates to traffic jams, deadlines, financial headaches, physical pain, failure, grief, or something else completely. While anger is a perfectly natural emotion in small doses, excessive anger has the ability to trigger one of the deadliest health conditions — stroke.