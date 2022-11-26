tig wolfe steve.jpg

Steve Wolfe

IRMC is lit blue to represent the men in our community. The “Movember” movement that encourages men to grow a mustache in November helps to raise awareness of men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, lung disease, testicular cancer, mental health and more.

The good news about prostate cancer is that early detection can really make a difference. If found through early detection (when small, hasn’t spread and might be easier to treat), it can help save your life. Unlike prostate cancer, most people with lung cancer don’t have symptoms until the cancer has advanced.

