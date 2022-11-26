IRMC is lit blue to represent the men in our community. The “Movember” movement that encourages men to grow a mustache in November helps to raise awareness of men’s health issues, including prostate cancer, lung disease, testicular cancer, mental health and more.
The good news about prostate cancer is that early detection can really make a difference. If found through early detection (when small, hasn’t spread and might be easier to treat), it can help save your life. Unlike prostate cancer, most people with lung cancer don’t have symptoms until the cancer has advanced.
Did you know that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in the U.S.? Further, approximately 9 out of 10 lung cancers are caused by smoking cigarettes. As recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, lung cancer screening eligibility includes: A 20 pack-year or more smoking history, and current smoker or you have quit within the past 15 years, and you are between 50 and 80 years old.
Our partnership with the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art treatments and our urology and pulmonary teams, comprised of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other personnel, provide compassionate and knowledgeable care. Dr. Berjesh Sharda, our new robotic urologist, joined Drs. Conti and Maliver earlier this fall.
Men, take the time to get screened. You are worth it!
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.