Compared to our global counterparts, Americans are overworked and stressed out. Though we tend to view vacations as an indulgence, studies prove that taking time off is a necessity. People who vacation (or stay-cation) regularly are less stressed and are 30 percent less likely to have a heart attack; missing even one annual vacation puts you at a higher risk of heart disease!
A vacation doesn’t have to be to anywhere elaborate or far. It can be a day trip to a nearby amusement park or a local attraction, like a ball game. However, without proper planning, your time away from work can become stressful rather than peaceful.
Follow these tips for a relaxing, heart-healthy holiday:
• Don’t bring your work with you. Constantly checking your phone or your email keeps you from benefiting from your time off and can contribute to burnout. Enjoy time with your family and friends.
• If you have recently suffered a heart attack, try staying closer to home. Doctors recommend not traveling out of state for a few months after having a heart attack.
• Pack for your health. Make sure that you pack all of your prescription medications — bring enough for the trip, plus a bit extra in case there are delays in your travel. Pack medications, your doctor’s contact information and a summary of your medical history in your carry-on luggage so that you are prepared if there is an emergency.
• Keep busy! Staying active and sightseeing will leave less time for snacking, and keep temptation at bay.
• Whether you are camping under the stars in your back yard or lounging on a beach chair, it is easy to find ways to exercise. Keep your body moving on road trips by getting out of the car at rest stops to walk or stretch.
• If you are stay- cationing, visit a local park, theater or restaurant. Have coffee with a friend you’ve been meaning to call.
• Stay-cations are also a great time to catch up on chores or house projects you haven’t tackled yet.
Don’t put off your vacation time! Talk to your physician about how you and your family can stay healthy by taking some time away. Remember, time off is not a luxury — it may, in fact, save your life. You are worth it!
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
