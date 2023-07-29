tig wolfe steve.jpg

Steve Wolfe

Compared to our global counterparts, Americans are overworked and stressed out. Though we tend to view vacations as an indulgence, studies prove that taking time off is a necessity. People who vacation (or stay-cation) regularly are less stressed and are 30 percent less likely to have a heart attack; missing even one annual vacation puts you at a higher risk of heart disease!

A vacation doesn’t have to be to anywhere elaborate or far. It can be a day trip to a nearby amusement park or a local attraction, like a ball game. However, without proper planning, your time away from work can become stressful rather than peaceful.