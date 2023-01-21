Social media, news outlets, and workplaces have all created a buzz around “Dry January,” but what is it and what good does it do? “Dry January” is a challenge and opportunity to give up alcohol for the month and opt for non-alcoholic alternatives.
While we are over halfway through January, it’s not too late to give it a dry run. Here’s why:
• Improved blood pressure, blood sugar levels and cholesterol
• Ease up symptoms of anxiety and depression
• See what it’s like to be alcohol-free
The following five tips may help you through the month, and possibly beyond:
1. Seek the support of family and friends.
2. Ask someone to be your “buddy” and cheer each other on. There is strength in numbers!
3. Look for other things to do with your time that don’t involve alcohol. Join a gym, spend time outdoors, explore a new hobby and enjoy quality time.
4. Pay attention to how you feel without alcohol in your life. Think about what changes you may want to make moving forward.
5. Make a mocktail. If you find yourself missing your favorite drink, explore recipes for nonalcoholic alternatives.
If you are living a sober lifestyle, or this doesn’t seem like the right fit for you, challenge yourself to a new goal in 2023. Proverbs 4:25 tells us, “Let your eyes look straight ahead; fix your gaze directly before you.” Remember, where you focus is where you will go.
Focus on making positive changes in 2023; you are worth it!
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of IRMC.