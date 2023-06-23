tig wolfe steve.jpg
Picasa

It’s no old wives’ tale: Women tend to be the healthcare gatekeepers for the men in their lives.

A study from the University of Chicago found that married men were 20 percent more likely to have gotten a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer in the past five years, compared with men who were single. The researchers concluded that women’s health decisions influence their partners, especially if a man views his spouse as supportive.