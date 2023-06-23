It’s no old wives’ tale: Women tend to be the healthcare gatekeepers for the men in their lives.
A study from the University of Chicago found that married men were 20 percent more likely to have gotten a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer in the past five years, compared with men who were single. The researchers concluded that women’s health decisions influence their partners, especially if a man views his spouse as supportive.
In other words, nagging your significant other or a male loved one — in a nice way — can be healthy.
‘When is the last time you had a checkup?’
Once men hit age 18 and stop having checkups at the pediatrician, many don’t see a doctor again until their 50s. That’s when prostate problems may start to become an issue, or when they are more likely to have a health crisis, such as a heart attack. This is a missed opportunity for preventive care.
Even if the man feels fine, he should see his healthcare practitioner regularly. Checkups can catch problems even before symptoms show up, such as diabetes or pre-diabetes (when blood sugar is high but not high enough to be diabetes).
'Let’s check out your risk for heart attack.'
Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the United States, and 1 of every 4 deaths is heart disease related. To help your favorite man reduce his risk, suggest that he attend a cholesterol screening, talk with his doctor, or get outside for a walk.
‘Maybe you should see a urologist.’
Like gynecologists for women, urologists are part of a man’s comprehensive strategy for health maintenance and prevention. Urologists treat everything from urinary tract infections and male factor infertility to erectile dysfunction and hormonal imbalances, as well as prostate cancer.
If the man in question is older than 40, urge him to see a urologist to get his prostate checked, particularly if he’s at increased risk for prostate cancer, which will affect about 1 in 7 U.S. men during their lifetimes.
‘Do you know your numbers?’
Make sure he — and you — get the information that will help both of you monitor his health status.
• Blood cholesterol — To get accurate blood cholesterol results — LDL (“bad” cholesterol), HDL (“good” cholesterol), triglycerides and total cholesterol — he will need to fast, typically for nine to 12 hours before the cholesterol test. That means no eating and drinking, other than water, after midnight for a morning test. The target numbers to aim for are under 200 for total cholesterol, under 100 for LDL, over 60 for HDL, and under 150 for triglycerides.
• Blood pressure — 120/80 is considered normal.
• Waist circumference — For men, smaller than 40 inches is optimal.
• Body mass index (BMI) — 18.6 to 24.9 is ideal.
IRMC is lit up blue for Men’s Health Month — but let’s celebrate and look out for the men in our lives every day.
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
