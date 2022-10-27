Indiana Regional Medical Center is lit up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is said that women in the United States make approximately 80 percent of the healthcare decisions for their families, yet often go without healthcare attention themselves.
Breast cancer incidence is 1-to-8, so it is vital to get regular mammograms with any provider. The most important thing is to take care of yourself.
Over the years, IRMC has made strides in advancing the care available to the women in our community. As a center accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, our team, in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, is at the forefront of breast cancer diagnosis and cares for our patients every step of the way from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery. Just this year, breast radiologist Dr. Margaret Clark joined our team of experts.
Embrace this time to take care of yourself, so you can be the best and healthiest version of you for those that matter most.
Steve Wolfe is president and CEO of Indiana Regional Medical Center.