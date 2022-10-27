Steve Wolfe.jpg

Steve Wolfe

Indiana Regional Medical Center is lit up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is said that women in the United States make approximately 80 percent of the healthcare decisions for their families, yet often go without healthcare attention themselves.

Breast cancer incidence is 1-to-8, so it is vital to get regular mammograms with any provider. The most important thing is to take care of yourself.

Tags