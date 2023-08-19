Proponents of a school choice option vetoed by Gov. Josh Shapiro are continuing their fight to provide a $100 million scholarship program for low-achieving schools such as high schools in Penns Manor Area and Purchase Line districts.
In his weekly newsletter to constituents, state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, called for support for the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success, or PASS program, providing a link to a petition being circulated by the Senate Republican Caucus.
“We believe parents have the ultimate responsibility for their children’s education, which also means they need to accept responsibility for their children’s education,” according to the Senate GOP petition. “Every child deserves a bright future and we will continue to be a strong voice for educational empowerment and supporting the needs of each child across our commonwealth.”
The two eastern Indiana County high schools are among those on a Pennsylvania Department of Education listing of “low-achieving schools” ranking in the lowest 15 percent of its designation as an elementary or secondary school on the basis of state assessment test results.
Penns Manor Area and Purchase Line high schools are the only “low-achieving schools” in Pittman’s 41st Senatorial District, though other nearby schools on the PDE list include:
• In Cambria County, Blacklick Valley Junior-Senior High School and four Greater Johnstown School District facilities.
• In Clearfield County, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
• In Westmoreland County, two Monessen City School District facilities and Valley Junior-Senior High School.
Shapiro’s line-item veto would have to go to the state House for an initial override vote, but there are indications that it will not be considered in the House, where the two parties each have 101 votes pending a special election in a heavily-Democratic Pittsburgh area district to choose a successor to Rep. Sara Innamorato.
The Senate is 28-22 in favor of the GOP, whose leadership said they and the Democratic governor “found common ground in June and compromised on a bipartisan state budget agreement for the 2023-24 fiscal year,” only to have House Democrats push back “and in an about face, the governor vetoed the PASS program from the General Appropriations Bill on Aug. 3.”
In recent events across the commonwealth, Shapiro has insisted that it is a “bipartisan budget” with “historic investments in Pennsylvania students,” including:
• A $567 million increase in basic education funding for Pennsylvania school districts to be distributed through the BEF Formula — the largest single-year increase in basic education funding in Pennsylvania history.
• A $50 million increase in special education funding to ensure every student has the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.
• A $46.5 million increase in funding to provide universal free breakfast to all of Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million public school students and free lunch to the 22,000 students eligible for reduced-price lunches through the National School Lunch Program.
• More than $30 million to expand career and technical education in the classroom and increase apprenticeship opportunities.
• More than $33 million additional funding for Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (including Indiana University of Pennsylvania), and a $5.1 million increase for community colleges.
• $10 million to support student teachers through annual stipends.
As pointed out in the petition linked to Pittman’s email, that general appropriations bill “included an increase of more than half a billion dollars to fund public education in Pennsylvania,” while “the budget deal also acknowledged many students are trapped in failing public schools.”
