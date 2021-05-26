Recognizing that the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place a severe financial crisis on numerous volunteer and veterans’ organizations, the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday approved legislation introduced by Sen. Joe Pittman that will provide a crucial financial lifeline for those vital community organizations.
Senate Bill 243 would allow volunteer fire departments, veterans’ organizations and other nonprofits to conduct online small games of chance fundraisers during the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration. It also allows organizations to accept payment via mobile payment applications. The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.
“Due to restrictions implemented by the governor’s continuing disaster declarations, these organizations have been unable to conduct many of the fundraisers they need to operate,” Pittman said. “Ensuring that these organizations have the financial resources to continue to provide critical services to our communities is vital.”
Licensees would be required to verify age and residency of those participating in the SGOCs and the ability to fundraise online would end on May 1, 2022, or upon the termination of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, whichever is later.