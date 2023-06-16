An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus and former commander of state police in Troop A, including the White Township barracks, has been confirmed by the United States Senate as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Retired state police Maj. Stephen Eberle, a regional director for Secure Community Network since 2021, hails from Allegheny Township in northern Westmoreland County and lives with his family in Buffalo Township, Butler County.
“From protecting Pennsylvanians out in our communities to leading efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community, he is well-prepared and highly qualified to serve the Western District of Pennsylvania as U.S. Marshal,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton.
Casey and then-Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, announced President Biden’s nomination of Eberle last fall.
“He has a strong record of command-level leadership coupled with expansive experience,” Toomey said. “I appreciate Sen. Casey’s partnership in vetting and recommending Steve for this important position.”
Casey announced the confirmation of Eberle in a joint statement with Toomey’s successor, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock.
“(Eberle) honorably served our commonwealth as a Pennsylvania State Police officer for many years and has helped keep our communities safe,” Fetterman said.
“He is well-qualified to continue his service to our commonwealth in this role, and I was honored to support his nomination.”
Eberle served with the state police from 1995 to 2021, holding such roles there as director of the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations from 2017 to 2018; captain and commanding officer of Troop A from 2013 to 2017; lieutenant and Western Section commander of the Internal Affairs Division from 2011 to 2013; and previously as a sergeant, corporal and trooper.
Eberle received his Bachelor of Science degree from IUP and also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
