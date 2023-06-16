Stephen Eberle

Stephen Eberle

 Submitted photo

An Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus and former commander of state police in Troop A, including the White Township barracks, has been confirmed by the United States Senate as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Retired state police Maj. Stephen Eberle, a regional director for Secure Community Network since 2021, hails from Allegheny Township in northern Westmoreland County and lives with his family in Buffalo Township, Butler County.