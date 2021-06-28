The state Senate on Thursday approved a bill introduced by Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, to recognize the sacrifice and service of a local resident during the Vietnam War.
Senate Bill 759 designates a bridge on northbound Route 119 over Route 286 in White Township as the Spc. Timothy Rice Memorial Bridge. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration, and would go to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature if the House goes along with the Senate.
Pittman introduced the bill at the request of Clymer American Legion Post 222, forwarding on a request by Barbara Rice, Timothy’s wife of more than 50 years before he passed away on Nov. 24, 2020.
Rice, 71, left Marion Center High School several months before his graduation to enlist in the Army during the Vietnam War. He would later receive his diploma during a ceremony at his alma mater.
Spc. Rice served as a heavy equipment operator with the 20th Engineer Brigade in Vietnam. During his two tours of duty, he earned a Bronze Star and was awarded two Purple Hearts and other notable military citations.
After his service overseas, he returned home and continued to work as a heavy equipment operator. In addition, he and his wife owned and operated Rice’s Cafe and Store in Purchase Line for more than 25 years.
“The term ‘hero’ is used so much and so liberally, that it is only fitting that we take time to recognize those men and women who are truly heroic,” Pittman said. “That term certainly applies to a young man who answers the call of duty even before high school graduation and then serves his nation with distinction.”
The process of naming the bridge for Rice began on March 25, when the Clymer American Legion asked the White Township supervisors to dedicate it to Rice “for injuries and medals received for service in Vietnam.”
The supervisors were not sure if such a move would require approval of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, as Route 119 is a state-maintained highway, but Supervisor Eugene Gemmell moved and Supervisor Rich Gallo seconded the motion to have township Manager Milt Lady write a letter of support for the dedication.