Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500. The Armagh and Aultman social centers will reopen March 2 and 3.
MONDAY
All centers closed in observance of Presidents’ Day
TUESDAY
Chicken taco with cilantro crème and lettuce on soft tortilla shell, seasoned corn, black beans, seasoned rice, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 a.m. to noon, Movie Day; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 to 11:30 a.m., arts and crafts; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Baked pollock, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., craft class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 p.m., trivia and games
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., knitting class; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., creative arts and crafts class
THURSDAY
Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, sherbet
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., paint class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., sweetheart party with music by DJ Randy; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts, crafts or knitting class; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Tuna salad sandwich on sandwich bun, macaroni salad, three bean salad, mixed fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., mystery surprise activity; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo