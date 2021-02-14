Aging Services Inc. logo

Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory. Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500. The Armagh and Aultman social centers will reopen March 2 and 3.

MONDAY

All centers closed in observance of Presidents’ Day

TUESDAY

Chicken taco with cilantro crème and lettuce on soft tortilla shell, seasoned corn, black beans, seasoned rice, fresh fruit

Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., sing-a-long; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch

Indiana: 10 a.m. to noon, Movie Day; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo; noon, lunch

Saltsburg: 10 to 11:30 a.m., arts and crafts; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo

Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

WEDNESDAY

Baked pollock, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit

Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch

Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., craft class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 p.m., trivia and games

Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo

Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., knitting class; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., creative arts and crafts class

THURSDAY

Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, sherbet

Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m., second lunch

Indiana: 10 to 11 a.m., paint class; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch

Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., sweetheart party with music by DJ Randy; noon to 1 p.m., lunch

Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, arts, crafts or knitting class; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo

Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., trivia and games; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch

FRIDAY

Tuna salad sandwich on sandwich bun, macaroni salad, three bean salad, mixed fruit

Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., mystery surprise activity; 11 a.m. to noon, first lunch; noon to 1 p.m., second lunch

Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch

Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo

