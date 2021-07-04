Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory unless able to show proof of vaccine.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Centers closed in observance of July 4
TUESDAY
Maple dijon salmon/garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread, pineapple and cherries
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., July craft; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 a.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., special activity with Soni from Hospice Care
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Grand Beginnings children visit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, Bingo fun; wear your sunglasses — win a prize!/noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Rise and Shine breakfast; 11:30 am. Sit and Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m. Christmas in July $5 gift exchange
WEDNESDAY
Roasted slice turkey, whipped potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, birthday cupcake
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., July craft; 11 a.m., Bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., coffee, donuts and jokes; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., CriCut activity
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11 a.m., Senior Life bingo; 11 a.m., Pina-Colada (non-alcoholic) fundraiser; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. attorney Carmella — legal advice; noon, lunch; technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 6 p.m., grand re-opening celebration and dinner with entertainment by DJ Randy
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; noon, Wood Spa; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
BBQ riblet, summer potatoes and corn chowder, cornbread square, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Alice Paul House — online dating and ‘catfishing’ with Stephanie; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., nutrition education and salt intake; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Roll-n-Roll with DJ Randy and ice cream social; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: Out for lunch at Perkins; center closed
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9 to 11 a.m., strawberry French toast and sausage breakfast, $4; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Fiesta chicken salad with cheddar, salsa and sour cream, tortilla chips, tortilla soup, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pancake and sausage breakfast; 10:30 a.m., fun facts on the day you were born; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale