Aging Services Inc. full-time social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must make a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500. The Armagh and Aultman social centers will reopen Tuesday and Wednesday.
MONDAY
Lasagna with meat sauce and mozzarella, tossed salad, bread stick, peaches
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “My Plate Nutrition and Recipe”; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., blueberry pancake and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 10 a.m., social time; 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., dime bingo
Two Lick: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., Ukrainian egg class
TUESDAY
Hot dog with sauerkraut on bun, cheesy potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit
Armagh: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., welcome back share and lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., iPad music trivia; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., paint by number; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo with Arista Care; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 11 a.m., arts and crafts; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., “Care to Share” social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
WEDNESDAY
Red chili, tossed salad, baked potato, whole grain mini biscuit
Aultman: 10 a.m., welcome back share; 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., morning bingo with Senior Life; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., left right center game
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
THURSDAY
Pulled turkey and stuffing with gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, applesauce
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., fill your pantry bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 11 a.m., keeping up with the times; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m., dime bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, “Let It Snow Luncheon”
Saltsburg: 10 a.m. to noon, knitting club; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., music time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon, “Go Bananas,” by My Plate Nutrition
FRIDAY
Breaded fish and cheese sandwich on bun, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., iPad demonstration; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 to 11 a.m., 50 cent bingo; 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., first lunch; 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
Two Lick: 9 to 10:30 a.m., crochet class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., bingo