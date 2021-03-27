Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Smokey barbecue burger with cheddar on sandwich bun, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, fresh fruit
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., hop to it Easter craft; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 11:30 a.m. to noon, “Sit-N-Flex”; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., dime bingo
Two Lick: 10 a.m., popcorn and movie; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; 1 to 3 p.m., Ukrainian egg class
TUESDAY
Sweet and sour roasted pork loin, blended rice pilaf, green beans, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit
Armagh: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness class; Easter celebration; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bunny bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., “Beat to Your Own Drum” music; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., smart phone help desk; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, bingo fun; noon, lunch
Saltsburg: 11 a.m., crafts; chicken noodle soup sale, $5 per quart; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
Two Lick: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” at Clymer Presbyterian Church; 10 to 11 a.m., care to share social time; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramics class
WEDNESDAY
Open face turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, white bread, applesauce
Aultman: 10:30 a.m., bunny bingo; Easter celebration; noon, lunch and nutrition trivia
Chestnut Hills: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; some bunny special talk; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., morning bingo; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch; 1 p.m., Easter egg decorating
Mahoning Hills: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., spring trivia
Saltsburg: 10 to 11 a.m., social time; chicken noodle soup sale, $5 per quart; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 to 2 p.m., prize bingo
Two Lick: 9 a.m., knitting class; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch; noon to 2 p.m., ceramic class
THURSDAY
Baked meatloaf marinara with mozzarella topping, garlic whipped potatoes, parmesan corn, wheat bread, pudding
Chestnut Hills: 10 to 11 a.m., Easter party, wear your bonnet; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; 11 a.m. to noon, lunch
Indiana: 9 a.m., coffee chat and stretch; 10 a.m., Easter brunch for $3; 11:15 a.m. to noon, first lunch; 12:15 to 1 p.m., second lunch
Mahoning Hills: 10:30 a.m., Easter party; 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
Saltsburg: 11 a.m., Easter party; noon to 1 p.m., lunch
Two Lick: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Easter party with Easter bonnet contest; special music by DJ Randy; 11:30 a.m. to noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Closed in observance of Good Friday