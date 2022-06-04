Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Meatball hoagie on sandwich roll, Parmesan noodles, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., learn to play Crown (a card game); open billiards; evening meal: meatloaf, baked potatoes, green beans and strawberry cake, $3.50
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Homewatch bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge class; dominoes club; homemade laundry soap with Joyce, only $1
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., sewing with Marlene; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., crafting class; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
Ham chef salad with egg, vegetable barley soup, dinner roll, warm peach crumble
ARMAGH: 11 a.m., District Attorney Robert Manzi discusses scams; Father’s Day root beer floats; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., how to use our Farmers’ Market vouchers; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., smartphone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingocise; open iPad usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: shopping trip day; 9 a.m., Geri Fit; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, birthday cake
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 11:30 a.m., Father’s Day memories and root beer floats; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: Trip to Home Goods in Monroeville; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., Mary Kay pampering party (sign up beforehand); noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; 12:30 p.m., putt-putt golf; no technology class
SALTSBURG: No evening meal. Center closed.
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Honey garlic pork loin, cheesy mashed potatoes, cauliflower, sliced apples, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; $1 ice cream cones; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness class with Carole; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; Father’s Day root beer floats; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., yard sale, with something for everyone; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; cornhole; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., bingocise
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., ice cream social; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m, Geri Fit; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; how to use your Farmers’ Market vouchers; win a lottery ticket day!
FRIDAY
Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread, mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., chocolate chip pancakes and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., yard sale; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., candy bar bingo