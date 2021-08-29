Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Chili cheese hot dog with cheddar on hot dog bun, baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; evening meal (pizza casserole, salad, garlic bread and fruit cup.) Cost is $3.50.
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., open crafts
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11:30 a.m., Sit & Fit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., cookie bingo
TWO LICK: Open ceramics class; Let’s Go Shopping Day; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
Beef burgundy, peas, carrots, wheat bread, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., the benefits of peaches in your diet; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., nutrition bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: Pet Therapy Day with Nash, get ready to throw the ball; noon, lunch
INDIANA: Bill’s homemade chili sale, $5 a quart; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo fun; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dominoes
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., Farkle game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramics class; End of the Month 50/50 drawing; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Grilled chicken Caesar salad, pasta florentine soup, whole grain dinner roll, mixed fruit
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m., Labor Day party and craft; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; 11 a.m. legal advice with attorney Carmella; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; soda float fundraiser; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; Curly Hair Day trivia; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; 5 p.m., evening meal (sloppy joes, chips, potato salad, chocolate fudge brownies.) Cost of meal is $3.50.
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramics class; Doo Wop Music Day; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., brown bag bingo; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: trip to “Live” casino and Westmoreland Mall; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., suicide prevention; Labor Day treat; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., cards; noon, lunch and bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramics class; noon, lunch; 12:30 a.m., brown bag bingo
FRIDAY
Vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad with hard boiled egg, Italian bread, peach cup
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., Labor Day breakfast with strawberry pancakes and a special treat; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 11 a.m., lunch; noon, off to set up for the Cookport Fair