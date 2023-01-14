Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
Closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Baked cabbage roll with tomato soup, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., winter match games; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Erin’s cooking class; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., chair yoga; 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., left right and center game
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; building a healthy eating plan; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Hot dog on bun, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., winter mismatch; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., cell phone help; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., music with Joe and Julie; 5 p.m., evening meal, meatballs, cheesy ravioli and dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; out for breakfast; noon, lunch; open ceramics
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, white bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., cookie share; 11 a.m., candy bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m, winter mismatch game; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10 a.m. to noon, noodle snowflake craft; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., old time country with Paul Stephenson; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., name that artist; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; game day, bring one!
Chicken stew, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit, peaches
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; January Birthday Party; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 11 a.m., county services presentation by County Commissioner Mike Keith; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., ANEW bingo