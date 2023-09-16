Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on bun, creamy potato soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; open billiards; 1 p.m., card club; 5 p.m., pot luck, bring something yummy!
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., carpet bowling; noon, lunch; open crafts; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., scrambled eggs, bacon and toast breakfast; Rice Krispie Treat Day!; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, scarecrow door hanger craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and a movie; adult coloring day; noon, lunch; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy on white bread, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, cookie
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; fall treat; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., tic-tac-toe with a twist; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., chair yoga; 11 a.m., harvest cooking demo with Chef Klinger; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m., adult coloring; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., candle making; PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with ANEW; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad, pickled diced beets, breadstick, poke cake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; western movie and popcorn; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Farkle; free tech use with Wi-Fi
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., music with Joe and Julie; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken and stuffing, buttered noodles, peas, coleslaw, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; shopping trip day; noon, lunch; open technology use
THURSDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; craft club
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., tic-tac-toe with a twist; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; birdhouse painting; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., oldies with DJ Randy; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., riddle game; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; 11:30 a.m., emergency management with services, EMS; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., tic-tac-toe with a twist; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11:30 a.m, Native American Day!; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., 365 bingo
