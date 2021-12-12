Aging Services Inc. logo

Aging Services Inc. logo

Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.

You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.

For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.

MONDAY

Potato crusted fish, macaroni & cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., open craft; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club, open billiards; evening meal: meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli and ice cream (cost of meal $3.50)

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., hospitality skit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., fiber arts club; bridge class; dominoes club

MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; National Hot Chocolate Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch

SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., Cheerio bird feeder craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo

TWO LICK: Popcorn and Christmas movie; Christmas card exchange day; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

TUESDAY

BBQ pulled pork sandwich on bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans and pineapple tidbits

ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m., Christmas dinner; center closing at 12:30 p.m.

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Christmas sing-a-long with Simple Pleasures and Christmas cookies; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:45 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.

INDIANA: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; open technology center; 11:45 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.

MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., early bird bingo; open iPad usage; 11:30 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.

SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., gingerbread pancake breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11:45 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 12:30 p.m., Christmas sock exchange; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:30 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, tossed salad, dinner roll and brownie

AULTMAN: 11 a.m., bingo; share a Christmas story; noon, special Christmas lunch

CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas necklace craft

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., senior life bingo; 11 a.m., Adagio cooking with herbs and spices; noon, lunch; open technology center

MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; National Cupcake Day, have some with us!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class

SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., Christmas party, entertainment by Julie Dunmire; evening meal: pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, tossed salad, dinner roll, brownie and special treat. Cost of meal $3.50

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; hot chocolate and candy cane day; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

THURSDAY

Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., gift unwrap, minute to win it; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; fitness class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons

INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; chicken and vegetable soup sale, $5 per quart; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; harmonica music with Jim

MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas party with Paul Stephenson; noon, special covered dish lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo

SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 12:30 p.m., senior life bingo

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Christmas cookie bake sale; Christmas crafts; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

FRIDAY

Chili, cheddar cheese topping, tossed salad, cornbread and applesauce

CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Christmas sweater contest; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open technology center

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale

