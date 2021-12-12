Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day. A mask must be worn to attend the center.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Potato crusted fish, macaroni & cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., open craft; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club, open billiards; evening meal: meatloaf, baked potato, broccoli and ice cream (cost of meal $3.50)
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11:30 a.m., hospitality skit; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., fiber arts club; bridge class; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; National Hot Chocolate Day; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., Cheerio bird feeder craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
TWO LICK: Popcorn and Christmas movie; Christmas card exchange day; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
TUESDAY
BBQ pulled pork sandwich on bun, creamy coleslaw, baked beans and pineapple tidbits
ARMAGH: 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m., Christmas dinner; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Christmas sing-a-long with Simple Pleasures and Christmas cookies; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:45 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
INDIANA: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; open technology center; 11:45 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m., early bird bingo; open iPad usage; 11:30 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., gingerbread pancake breakfast; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; 11:45 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 12:30 p.m., Christmas sock exchange; open ceramic class; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; 11:30 a.m., lunch; center closing at 12:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, tossed salad, dinner roll and brownie
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., bingo; share a Christmas story; noon, special Christmas lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas necklace craft
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., senior life bingo; 11 a.m., Adagio cooking with herbs and spices; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: Open iPad usage; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; National Cupcake Day, have some with us!; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: Center evening hours 4 to 7 p.m.; 4 p.m., Christmas party, entertainment by Julie Dunmire; evening meal: pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, tossed salad, dinner roll, brownie and special treat. Cost of meal $3.50
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, tech class; hot chocolate and candy cane day; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., gift unwrap, minute to win it; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; fitness class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; chicken and vegetable soup sale, $5 per quart; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; harmonica music with Jim
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., Christmas party with Paul Stephenson; noon, special covered dish lunch; 1 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; 12:30 p.m., senior life bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; Christmas cookie bake sale; Christmas crafts; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Chili, cheddar cheese topping, tossed salad, cornbread and applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Christmas sweater contest; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; 11:15 a.m., ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale