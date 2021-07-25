Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities. You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Masks are mandatory.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Potato crusted fish, Tuscan macaroni and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., card club; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal — chicken salad sandwich, chicken tortellini soup, chocolate pudding
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Fiber Arts Club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., chocolate chip pancakes and sausage breakfast; 11 a.m., craft; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Trivia bingo
TWO LICK: 10 a.m., popcorn and Christmas movie; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Christmas in July gift exchange, $5
TUESDAY
Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich on bun, baked potato soup, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., ping pong game; 11 a.m., fitness; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dessert share with Ruth; 10 a.m., music by Simple Pleasures; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Jeopardy!; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., wood carver class
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; Take a Walk Day — walk around the center; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11:30 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch; prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread, pears
AULTMAN: 10:30 a.m. ping pong game; 11 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m. ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., ice cream; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., make a necklace
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Toms special bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., beginners computer class
MAHONING HILLS: 10:30 a.m., nutrition — healthy snacks; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; 5 p.m., evening meal (barbecue pork ribs, scalloped potatoes, corn, brownie)
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramic class; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, whole grain dinner roll, strawberry shortcake
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., legal advice with Attorney Carmella; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., WALKWORKS, (meet outside front doors at center); 10 a.m., watercolor painting class, $3 canvas; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., movie matinee
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., dime bingo; national chicken wing day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 11 a.m., wreath craft; noon to 1 p.m., lunch; 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9 to 11 a.m., breakfast (strawberry French toast and sausage), $4; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Chicken Marsala with gravy, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, mixed fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Wheel of Fortune; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit”; 9 to 10 a.m., last Friday of the Month breakfast (waffles, eggs and sausage, orange juice), $3; 10 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch