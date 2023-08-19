Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., dime bingo; open billiards; 5 p.m., evening meal, chicken lasagna, salad, roll, brownie bites, $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., healthy start topic; noon, lunch; open crafts; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., scrambled eggs, sausage and muffin breakfast; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., National Senior Citizens Day, games and snacks!
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m, play nine; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., painting with Janet; noon, lunch; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
BBQ ribbette with sandwich roll, creamy coleslaw, green beans, fresh fruit
ARMAGH: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 to 12:12 a.m., brown bag auction; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; dessert share; free internet and iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cookie class with Erin; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., National Eat a Peach Day, we have one for you!
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 11 a.m., medication management with RN June Stewart; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Roasted pork with peach glaze, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Chestnut Hills ukulele club debut with prizes and dessert; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukulele lessons
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., Judy Johnson Peace Corps speaker; noon, lunch; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; free tech use with Wi-Fi; 12:30 p.m., cornhole
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, open face roast beef sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; out for lunch; noon, center lunch; open technology use
THURSDAY
Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., cookie share; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 11 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10:30 to 11 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., brown bag auction; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; hot soft pretzel, $1.50; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., chair yoga with Jeril; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 10:30 a.m., King’s Corner; 11 p.m., nutrition activity and check list with Connie; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time with Tom; word search day; noon, lunch; open ceramics; open technology use
FRIDAY
Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., Family Feud; 11 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 9:15 to 10 a.m., breakfast casserole and fruit; 10 a.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale
