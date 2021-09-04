Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch.
Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Centers closed in honor of Labor Day
TUESDAY
Western omelet with ham, peppers, onions and cheese; breakfast potatoes, whole grain English muffin, orange juice
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., Labor Day party; 11 to 11:45 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music by “Simple Pleasures”; dessert share with Annie; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., Sit & Fit — exercise machine tutorial; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, American Mahjong; 11 a.m., scam education; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., woodcarver class; 2 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 10 a.m. to noon, painting with Betty, $2; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Knitting Club; 11 a.m., Card Club; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., prize bingo
TWO LICK: 9 to 10 a.m., “Geri Fit” — bring grandkids to exercise, get a cool treat; open ceramics class; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Sweet and sour meatballs, brown rice, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread, mixed fruit
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., fall produce bingo; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., candy bar bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., Cricut — learn how to use it
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., surprise bingo; 11 a.m., suicide prevention; noon, lunch
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., technology class
SALTSBURG: 4 to 7 p.m., evening hours; 5 p.m., evening meal — strawberry daiquiri mocktails, barbecue chicken breast, mashed potatoes, candied carrots, Oreo creme pie. Cost of meal is $3.50.
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., tech class; open ceramics class; ice cream today; noon, lunch
THURSDAY
BBQ glazed turkey burger with cheddar on sandwich bun, broccoli soup, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., “Family Feud”; 11 a.m. to noon, fitness with Carole; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cellphone and computer help desk; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; noon, lunch; 2 p.m., Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: National Teddy Bear Day — bring one; 11 a.m., MEDI counseling with Lisa; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dime bingo
SALTSBURG: Hoss’s out to lunch canceled; 11 a.m., corn hole fun; noon, lunch; bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., “Geri Fit”; open ceramics class; 11 a.m., ANEW Health; 11:30 a.m., Word Search Wars; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, creamed corn, wheat bread, sherbet
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and sausage; iPad games; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., fresh produce bingo; 10:30 a.m., Bridge Club; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; open ceramics; 11 a.m., lunch; noon, off to set up for the Cookport Fair