Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.

You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.

For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.

MONDAY

Beef stroganoff, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal: lasagna, salad, roll, cake $5

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., hand massages with Moorehead Place; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., jewelry making with Ellen Chin; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class

MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., Adagio health and nutrition; open iPad usage; noon, lunch

SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise

TUESDAY

Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, tomato soup, pudding

ARMAGH: 10 a.m., summer craft; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch

CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 11:30 a.m., music showcase; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong

MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., putt putt golf

SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., crafts with Marty; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch

WEDNESDAY

Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie

AULTMAN: 11 a.m., tea talk time; noon, lunch

CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., trip to Hobby Lobby; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions

INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., beaded keychains and fobs with Jean; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club

MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; national lollipop day; noon, lunch

SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., brown bag bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, sloppy joe, potato chips, macaroni salad and apple pie, $5

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise

THURSDAY

Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit, seasonal fresh fruit

CHESTNUT HILLS: ice cream cones, $1; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons

HOMER CITY: 10 a.m., summer craft; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch

INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., smartphone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club

MAHONING HILLS: “On the Ranch” super supper, doors open at 2 p.m. Entertainment by Mike Miller; supper at 5 p.m., reservations are required.

SALTSBURG: Out for lunch at Hoss’s

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; ice cream social, $2; noon, lunch

FRIDAY

Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, pears

CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., Boggle; noon, lunch

INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., pampering party; noon, lunch; open technology center

TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; salad and pizza party, $4 per person; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge

