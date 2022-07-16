Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Beef stroganoff, broccoli, wheat bread, gelatin
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., crown card club; open billiards; evening meal: lasagna, salad, roll, cake $5
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., hand massages with Moorehead Place; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., jewelry making with Ellen Chin; dominoes club; 1 to 3 p.m., bridge class
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., pancakes and sausage; 11 a.m., Adagio health and nutrition; open iPad usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., knitting; 11 a.m., brown bag bingo; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., popcorn and movie day; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
TUESDAY
Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato on wheat bread, tomato soup, pudding
ARMAGH: 10 a.m., summer craft; 11 a.m., fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., music with Simple Pleasures; 11:30 a.m., music showcase; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., cooking class with Erin; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club; Chinese Mahjong
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; open iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., putt putt golf
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; 11 a.m., sit and fit; noon, lunch
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., crafts with Marty; 11 a.m., PA MEDI with Lisa; noon, lunch
WEDNESDAY
Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread, cookie
AULTMAN: 11 a.m., tea talk time; noon, lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 11 a.m., trip to Hobby Lobby; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessions
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 11 a.m., beaded keychains and fobs with Jean; noon, lunch; open technology center; 12:30 p.m., bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; national lollipop day; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 4:30 p.m., brown bag bingo; 5 p.m., evening meal, sloppy joe, potato chips, macaroni salad and apple pie, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m, guitar lessons; open ceramics; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingocise
THURSDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit, seasonal fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: ice cream cones, $1; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons
HOMER CITY: 10 a.m., summer craft; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness class with Carole; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m., walking club; 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 11 a.m., smartphone assistance; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: “On the Ranch” super supper, doors open at 2 p.m. Entertainment by Mike Miller; supper at 5 p.m., reservations are required.
SALTSBURG: Out for lunch at Hoss’s
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; ice cream social, $2; noon, lunch
FRIDAY
Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread, pears
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., French toast and bacon; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; 11:30 a.m., Boggle; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10:30 a.m., bridge club; 11 a.m., pampering party; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting; salad and pizza party, $4 per person; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Beacon Ridge