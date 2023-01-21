Aging Services Inc. social centers are open for lunch and other activities.
You must have a reservation to attend a center and receive a lunch. Full-time centers will be offering daily takeout meals. Those interested must call the center the day before, by noon, in order to receive a lunch the following day.
For more information, contact your local social center or call ASI at (724) 349-4500.
MONDAY
Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini-biscuit, cookie
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., free iPad usage; 10 a.m., dime bingo; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., planning meeting; open billiards; evening meal: lasagna, salad, roll and ice cream, $5 per meal
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., bingo; 10:30 a.m., line dancing; 11 a.m., bridge club; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., bridge club; dominoes club; 500 bid club
MAHONING HILLS: 9:30 to 11 a.m., French toast and sausage breakfast; National Handwriting Day, who wrote this?; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 10 a.m., winter craft; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., movie with hot chocolate and popcorn; soup and bread sale; noon, lunch; open ceramics every day; free internet and iPad usage
TUESDAY
Taco salad with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and salsa, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple
ARMAGH: 10:30 a.m., winter warm up party; 11 to 11:45 a.m.,, fitness; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bingo; 12:15 p.m., lunch
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., snowflake making craft; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage; noon, lunch; open billiards
INDIANA: 10 a.m., winter senior games, day one; noon, lunch; open technology center; American Mahjong; Chinese Mahjong; 1 p.m., woodcarving club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., bingo; National Peanut Butter Day, tasty treats!; turkey chowder soup sale, $5 per quart; 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., free iPad and Wi-Fi usage; noon, lunch
SALTSBURG: 9 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., card club; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., National Compliment Day, compliment game
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., crafts with Marty; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; open ceramics
WEDNESDAY
Chili with cheddar cheese, tossed salad with tomato, cornbread, applesauce
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10:30 a.m., winter warm up party; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., dulcimer and ukelele lessons, open billiards
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., Tom’s special bingo; 11 a.m., planning meeting; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bridge club; pinochle; open technology center
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., fitness with Carole; turkey chowder soup sale, $5 per quart; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., farkle
SALTSBURG: 5 p.m., evening meal, sausage sandwich, cabbage and noodles, dessert, $5
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., knitting class; 10 a.m., guitar lessons; 11 a.m., left-right-center game; noon, lunch; open ceramics
THURSDAY
Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 10 a.m., let’s make a snowman; 11 a.m., candy bingo; ANEW blood pressure screening; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., free guitar lessons; 1:30 p.m., free iPad usage
HOMER CITY: 10:30 a.m., let’s make a snowman; noon, lunch; bingo after lunch
INDIANA: 10 a.m., American Mahjong; 10:30 a.m., life after loss support group; 11:30 a.m., fast draw; noon, lunch; open technology center; 1 p.m., Chinese Mahjong; bridge club
MAHONING HILLS: 11 a.m., hymn sing with Kay Young; 11 a.m., ANEW blood pressure; noon, lunch; 12:30 p.m., bingo
SALTSBURG: 11:30 a.m., building a healthy eating plan; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., bingo
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., Geri Fit; 10 a.m., piano time; 11 a.m., National Spouses Day, tell a funny story about your spouse
FRIDAY
Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll, fresh fruit
CHESTNUT HILLS: 9 to 10 a.m., pancake and sausage breakfast; open technology center; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., fitness; noon, lunch
INDIANA: 9 to 10 a.m., Geri Fit; last Friday breakfast, buckwheat pancakes, sausage and pineapple fruit, $4.50; 10 a.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale; noon, lunch; open technology center
TWO LICK: 9 a.m., crocheting class; noon, lunch, 12:30 p.m., bingo with Embassy of Hillsdale